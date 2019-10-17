Pensacola woman accused of forcing husband to sign divorce papers at gunpoint

Breaking News
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman accused of forcing her husband to sign divorce papers at gunpoint was arrested Friday.

Millanie Sherbrook, 45, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says Sherbrook and her husband were arguing over divorce on Oct. 11. When the man refused to sign the papers and stated he would rather handle it in court, deputies said Sherbrook grabbed a Smith and Wesson .38-caliber handgun, pointed it at her husband, followed him and told him to sign the papers.

The man eventually gave in to Sherbrook’s commands and signed the papers, deputies said.

Sherbrook continued to follow the man with the gun, the report said, so he called law enforcement.

He told deputies he feared his wife because “she is a good shooter.”

Sherbrook was arrested. She remains in the Escambia County jail without bond.

