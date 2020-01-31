Pensacola woman accused of driving drunk with child in the car

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman was arrested Friday morning after being accused of driving drunk with a child inside her car.

Jessica Elizabeth Boyce, 33, was charged with DUI and child neglect.

A Pensacola Police Department arrest report says an officer followed Boyce for several miles Friday at about 12:30 a.m., as she drove erratically down Scenic Highway and Cervantes Street. The officer eventually stopped her near 14th Avenue.

Police say Boyce admitted to drinking “too much,” staring she should “not be driving.”

The child in the car was picked up by another woman. The child was unharmed.

Boyce was taken to the Escambia County jail. While in the car, police say she continued to say she should not have been drinking drunk.

She is being held in the jail on a $3,500 bond.