Pensacola woman accused of biting, bruising boy she babysat

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman was arrested Monday after deputies say she bit and bruised a child.

Ashley Lynn McClellan, 34, was charged with child abuse without great bodily harm.

In May, the child’s mother reported to law enforcement that her son was battered while she was at work, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office warrant affidavit. McClellan was caring for the child while the woman was at work, deputies said.

Deputies say they found bite marks on the boy’s inner arm and bruises on his cheeks and arms, the affidavit says.

At the time, McClellan reportedly told deputies that an unidentified boy had entered the home while she was there taking care of the child and stated he wanted to play with the boy.

McClellan said while he was there, she heard screaming and saw the unidentified boy hit the boy. She told deputies, according to the affidavit, the stranger was the one to blame for the bruising and bite marks found on the boy.

After an investigation, deputies say it was determined the bite marks on the child were from an adult. Therefore, deputies suspect McClellan, who was the only adult watching the boy, committed the child abuse, according to the affidavit.

McClellan was arrested Monday and taken to the Escambia County jail. She is being held on a $10,000 bond.