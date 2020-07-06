Pensacola woman accused of beating child with sports trophy

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman is charged with aggravated child abuse after a girl says the woman beat her with a belt and sports trophy for not cleaning her room leaving bruises and scratches on the child.

Shaneika Samuel, 30, was booked into the Escambia County Jail and has no bond.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was called to a child abuse complaint Sunday. The victim told investigators Samuel went into her room and was upset because the victim had not finished cleaning her room. Deputies say Samuel told the child to undress but the child refused so she grabbed her by the shirt and tried to remove it. Samuel got a belt and started hitting her in the face with it then dragged the girl into the hallway and banged her head on the floor, according to the arrest report. The girl ran back to her room where Samuel chased her and picked up a sports trophy then hit her with it and continued beating her with the belt on the back and leg, the victim said.

Deputies found the victim with a long scratch on her face and several scratches on her neck. She also had a bruise two to three inches in diameter on her right shoulder. She also had scratches on her back and right leg, according to the ECSO.

Samuel had outstanding warrants including criminal mischief and probation violation. She was arrested early Monday morning.

LATEST STORIES: