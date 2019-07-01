Pensacola woman accused of attacking gas station employee

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman spent her 27th birthday in jail after she allegedly punched a gas station employee in the nose and mouth early Saturday morning.

Jessica Gunn was arrested and charged with battery.

An employee, Shannon Griffin, at Circle K at 7950 Pensacola Boulevard said Gunn came in yelling and causing problems in the store and seemed intoxicated. Griffin told her to leave, she refused and the employee tried to call police. Griffin said Gunn then came behind the counter and Griffin tried to push her away but Gunn punched her in the mouth and the nose. Griffin said Gunn later spit on her before someone stepped in and separated them.

Gunn was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $1,000 bond 12 hours after she was booked.