Update: Officials say that a Santa Rosa County Deputy has been put on leave. The Milton Police Chief says the same is soon to happen for any officer who was involved. This is just standard procedure after a law enforcement involved shooting. Authorities say they got a call early Tuesday morning about a dump truck that had been stolen from the corner of Dogwood and Magnolia in Milton. There was a pursuit that ended at the front entrance of the Pensacola State College Milton campus. Officials say the suspect rammed into two patrol cars and then was shot. FDLE is still investigating whether Milton Police or Santa Rosa County Deputies fired the shots.

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) -- One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Milton. Deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office say it happened near the entrance of Pensacola Junior College. No one from the school was involved in the shooting. We're told the suspect rammed their car into a police cruiser before officers fired back.