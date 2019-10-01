Pensacola USAF officer arrested for child pornography

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents arrested John Morgan, 29, on two counts of possession of obscene material. The FDLE says Morgan is an active duty United States Air Force Officer stationed in Pensacola.

According to the FDLE, the investigation began in August after an agent identified images and videos of child pornography being downloaded and shared from a residential computer on Klondike Road. The images showed children under the age of 10.

Morgan was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Escambia County Jail.

The Office of the State Attorney, 1st Judicial Circuit will prosecute this case.

For tips on keeping your children safe online, visit the Secure Florida website at: http://secureflorida.org/staying_safe/best_practices_for_parents/.