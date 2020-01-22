WATCH LIVE: Pensacola triple murder trial continues with witness testimony

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — 10:15 a.m. — The state has called a supervisor, Sergeant Rusty Bjorensen with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, who was in charge of the initial crime scene. He said he took a sink handle as evidence after noticing residue he suspected to be blood.

The defense is currently questioning Bjorensen, asking whether there was a log of people who entered and exited the home. The sergeant said it is typical to have a log like that at crime scenes.

Bjorensen stated that after the crime scene was closed, at least one knife was found in a sofa. The defense asked if this was error. The sergeant stated it was an oversight, not an error.

9:45 a.m. — Hartung defense attorney Michael Griffith is questioning an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office crime scene technician, Lindsey Eliopulos who worked the crime scene following the killings of Bonnie, Richard and John Smith. Assistant State Attorney Bridgette Jenson questioned the tech on Tuesday as court wrapped up for the day.

Eliopulos stated she tested 36 suspected blood spots in the home, but only 23 came back positive for blood. She said the majority of this blood came from the areas in which the bodies were found.

Eliopulos explained to the jury the process of testing this blood. Griffith asked if there was any blood in home’s laundry room, bathroom, formal living room, or Richard’s room. The tech said no.

Eliopulos testified the Department of Homeland Security came the Smith home on Deerfield Drive to conduct a criminal investigation. Richard Smith had worked as a computer scientist with DHS.

9:00 a.m. — The triple murder trial of Donald Hartung will continue Wednesday with more witness testimony. Hartung is accused of killing his mother and two half-brothers in July 2015.

