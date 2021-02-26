Pensacola traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola traffic stop on Thursday led to the drug arrests of two Alabama natives, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The ECSO says Deputy Jared Gerard, along with the sheriff’s office High Intensity Patrol Unit, conducted the traffic stop at the 7100-block of Davis Highway.

The ECSO says a K-9 officer arrived, and K9 Maddox alerted to possible drugs inside the car.

A search revealed 14.2 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of synthetic marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, a gun and drug paraphernalia, according to the ECSO.

Deputy Beaty and his partner, K9 Maddox, arrived on scene. K9 Maddox alerted there were possible drugs inside the car. A search reveled 14.2 grams of methamphetamine, 10.1 grams of synthetic marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, a gun and drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Cullum, 44, of Opp, Alabama, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being in the Escambia County jail on a $51,000 bond.

Brittany Owens, 34, of Andalusia, Alabama, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. She is being held in the Escambia County jail on a $27,000 bond.