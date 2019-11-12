Pensacola toddler treated for life-threatening burns all over her body, 2 arrested

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two people have been arrested after a toddler with life-threatening burns all over her body was taken to a hospital.

The child was brought to Sacred Heart Hospital on Monday, Nov. 11, according to an arrest report from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO).

The arrest report says the child had blistering burns on her chin and lips. The report also said her chin area was red and the burns continued down the front of her neck, onto her shoulders and throughout her chest and stomach area. The report also noted she had large burns on the insides of both her thighs as well as on her lower legs and right foot.

Ashley Holland and Christopher McConaghy were arrested, and both were charged with child neglect with great bodily harm.

An agent with the Florida Department of Children and Families told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office the incident happened on Nov. 10 but wasn’t reported until about 5 p.m. Nov. 11, almost 29 hours later.

The report says Holland was advised the child needed to be taken to Shands Hospital in Jacksonville for treatment, but Holland refused to sign the consent for treatment for three hours because she had no way to get to Shands Hospital. The child was eventually transported to Shands Hospital at 9:45 p.m. Monday.

Because of redactions in the arrest report, it’s unclear what happened to have caused the child’s injuries. The report does say Holland changed her story.

Holland and McConaghy are being held in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

