Pensacola Symphony Announces 2020-21 Season Changes

Unedited press release from Pensacola Symphony Orchestra
PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Pensacola Symphony Orchestra is postponing the start of its 2020-21 season and altering a portion of its programming out of concern for the health of its patrons and musicians during the current public health crisis.
In an effort to increase safety for patrons and musicians, programming will be adjusted for some concerts, allowing for a smaller orchestra and shorter programs (around one hour) without an intermission. In making these changes, the organization hopes to limit musicians’ and patrons’ exposure to others while providing a stellar musical experience and retaining guest artists.
With the changes outlined, the 2020-21 season will be presented as follows:
Feb. 20, 2021
Opening Night!
Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” with Paul Huang playing Brahms’ Violin Concerto
March 6, 2021
Russian Spectacular
Prokofiev’s “Classical Symphony” with Jeffrey Biegel playing Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1
March 20, 2021
Beethoven & Blue JeansBeethoven’s Symphony No. 3, “Eroica”
April 24, 2021
Masterworks III
May 15, 2021
Masterworks IV
June 26, 2021
Masterworks V
Subscriptions are currently on sale. Individual concert tickets, if available, will likely go on sale the week before each concert.
It is possible that socially distanced seating will be assigned for some concerts. For subscribers who are uncomfortable attending in person, a streaming option will be offered to enjoy the orchestra from the comfort of home.
For more information, visit pensacolasymphony.com or call the Symphony office, 850-435-2533.
