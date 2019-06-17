Pensacola SWAT team finds suspect hiding in woman’s attic

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A suspect who ran from police during a traffic stop hid in a woman’s attic for nearly four hours on Monday.
Just before 7:00 a.m., an officer spotted Brandon Wiggins, 33, in a car with an expired tag that belonged to another car.
Police say Wiggins pulled into an apartment building on North Hayne Street and ran into an upstairs unit.
The officer called for backup, and a SWAT team responded.
About an hour and a half later, police say a woman came out of the apartment but said she didn’t know the suspect and that he wasn’t inside.
It wasn’t until about 10:45 a.m. that police say Wiggins finally came out and surrendered.
Wiggins was arrested on charges that included obstruction, driving with a suspended license, and attaching a license plate not assigned. He was also booked on an outstanding felony warrant for failing to appear in court.
The woman who lives in the apartment, Rachel Wentworth, was also arrested and charged with obstruction.