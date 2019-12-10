Pensacola State Fall Graduation set this weekend

Pensacola State College announces their Fall Graduation:

Pensacola State College will hold commencement exercises and nurses pinning ceremonies this week.

Dr. E. Gaylon McCollough, founder of the McCullough Institute for Appearance and Health in Gulf Shores, Alabama, will be the keynote speaker for Pensacola State’s graduation set for 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Pensacola Bay Center.

McCollough is internationally renowned in the field of facial plastic surgery, and has authored nine books. He is listed in the National Registry of Who’s Who in America, the “Best Doctors in America” and “America’s Top Plastic Surgeons.”

A University of Alabama graduate, McCollough was an Academic All-American center on Paul “Bear” Bryant’s 1964 national championship football team. He was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys, however decided to enter medical school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

McCollough is married to the former Susan Nomberg. The couple has two children, Stedmann and Chanee, and six grandchildren. The McColloughs live in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Wilma Duncans-Burnett, allied health professor, will serve as Grand Marshal for graduation with Michael Listau, applied technology and professional services department head, and Butch Branch, fitness center and student leadership and activities coordinator, as Faculty Marshals. Student Marshals will be Monique Collins, assistant dean of student services, and Scott Bemiss, recruiting coordinator.

The Sunday commencement exercises will be livestreamed on the College’s Facebook page, Hellcat Productions Facebook page and at www.hellcat.productions/live.

The Pensacola Bay Center doors will open at 1:30 p.m. Sunday for graduation. To participate, all graduates must wear full academic regalia. During the ceremony, tassels should be worn on the right side until the graduate receives their degree, diploma or certificate – then it is moved to the left.

On Thursday, Kimberly Engelhardt, director of women and children’s services at West Florida Hospital, will speak during the College’s Department of Nursing and Emergency Medical Services pinning ceremony.

Nineteen Bachelor of Science in Nursing, 116 Associate in Science in Nursing (Registered nursing) and 22 Practical nursing graduates will be pinned at the ceremony set for 3 p.m. at Brownsville Church. The pinning ceremony will be livestreamed on Pensacola State College’s Facebook page.