Pensacola State College to require masks indoors again

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola State College will reinstate its mandatory indoor masks policy as new COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

In a media release, the college says starting Aug. 2, “because of rising COVID infections and in accordance with recently released guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” masks will be required for all students, faculty, employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

“PSC President Ed Meadows made the announcement on Wednesday, July 28, soon after the CDC issued guidelines recommending that fully vaccinated people should wear a mask in public indoor settings if they are in areas of substantial or high transmission rates,” the release said.

PSC says last week, 14 people, including 11 students and three employees tested positive for COVID-19 — the most since the first week February.

PSC continues to encourage its students and staff to get vaccinated.