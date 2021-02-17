Pensacola State College reacts to on-campus teacher protest

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola State College is responding to complaints from teachers who are upset about pandemic safety measures.

Some of their teachers say more needs to be done to protect students and faculty. Faculty and staff filled up the parking lot Tuesday to protest at the college’s Warrington campus.

However, the college says it’s doing everything it can to protect all the students.

Vice President of Student Services and General Counsel Tom Gilliam says, “We have bought 7-thousand containers of disinfecting wipes, we have bought 15-hundred cloth masks, 16 thousand paraclone masks, 4 thousand face shields, and installed 450 plexiglass shields where people would come into face to face.”

While the school says it’s doing its part, teachers have said otherwise.

One of the main concerns some teachers have brought up was that the school wasn’t cleaning in between class times which was promised by the school when they opened back up.

Gilliam responded saying, “We didn’t remove it and we quickly found out there isn’t enough time or man power in between classes to have an army of people to go into every classroom and clean them in between classes. It just wasn’t feasible.”

Like with many other institutions he says they are still trying to figure things out with the resources and money it currently has. Gilliam says they have looked at other schools in Florida COVID-19 plans and have tried to base theirs off what has worked for them.

Another teacher protest concern the school addressed was allowing students to come back into the classroom.

“We are a community college we have students that don’t have computers… distance learning is not an option,” says Gilliam. “And we wouldn’t be having face to face classes if there wasn’t a demand by the students who want them.”

Gilliam says that none of the faculty or students have even reported COVID-19 incidents to his knowledge from inside the classroom. Adding they rarely have reports of any of them thinking they have gotten it on school grounds.

Gilliam says, “Other people that have reported being exposed at Pensacola State and very few of those people have reported have that the exposure came from campus. The vast majority were exposed to someone off-campus.”

WKRG News 5 reached out to the United Faculty of Florida who was apart of the protest for the teachers to get a comment on this matter and have not heard back yet.