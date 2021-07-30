Pensacola State College offers CARES Act money to support students for upcoming year

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Pensacola State College is urging their students to take advantage of their recently awarded student emergency relief grant, which totals to $11 million. The funds come from Federal Relief Grant dollars which is part of the CARES Act.

Last year the college gave out over $6 million from previous CARES Act funds that were able to help over 3,000 students, and this year they are hoping to help even more.

A survey done by previous recipients of Federal Relief Grant showed that 71 percent needed money for food, about 60 percent needed housing funds, and 65 percent of students needed money for their utilities.

PSC Executive Director of Institutional Equity and Student Conduct Dr. Lynsey Listau says, “So we have right now have $11 million that we are giving out to students because we understand that our students have dealt with a lot and there are many things besides just coming to school.”

Part time students, full time students and brand news students will all have the opportunity to apply.

The money can be used for tuition, books/supplies, housing/utilities, food, childcare, transportation and any other items or services students may need.

Dr. Listau tells WKRG this is not a loan either and no money given will ever have to be paid back.

“Rather than awarding across the board again we go back to each of our students has a different story and has a different need and so rather than doing a blanket across the board we want to take into account what are students are actually sharing with us on what they need,” says Dr. Listau.

It’s a simple 5-minute application and anyone who applies will receive the money for the semester they are registered. PSC says they will also keep up with any student that receives money to make sure they are financially stable.

The college tells me they have already helped 1300 students since putting them out just a week ago.

Click here for online application.