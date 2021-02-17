Pensacola State College address teachers’ pandemic safety complaints

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola State College responds to complaints from teachers upset about its pandemic safety measures.

The teachers say more needs to be done to protect students and faculty.

The college says it’s following all CDC guidelines, including requiring masks and social distancing. But teachers say it just isn’t enough.They want the college to clean rooms between class periods.

The college says that’s not an option right now but it’s provided teachers with the supplies need to do it themselves.

Tom Gilliam, Vice Presidents of Student Services said, “We have bought 7-thousand containers of disinfecting wipes, we have bought 15-hundred cloth mask, 16 thousand paraclone masks, 4 thousand face shields, and installed 450 plexiglass shields where people would come into face to face.”

WKRG News 5 reached out to the United Faculty of Florida for comment on this matter but we’re still waiting to hear back.