Pensacola skateboard crew competes for big Red Bull prize

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Red Bull Terminal Takeover is every skateboarders dream.

This year a crew from Pensacola was asked to experience something not many skaters get the chance to.

Pensacola Crew Red Bull crew member Chris Bickham says, “They had a team come out and build up the entire airport into a skate park kind of like what we have here, but like straight out of Tony Hawk’s underground or something.”

Crew member Shane Sandhoff adds, “It’s an airport dude its like the dream.”

Five skate crews from Alabama, Florida, and Louisiana were picked to head to new Orleans and created a two minute video over 3 days at the MSY Terminal all in order to win the $5,000 prize.

Bickham says, “No matter who wins someone’s going to get the 5-thousand dollars to put into their local skate scene and that’s what is important.”

Now if they win, they want to put it towards expanding their skate park at Waterboys which is the only one located in Pensacola.

Bickham tells WKRG adding on is something needed for them, “There is definitely a big enough scene to fill it up every day for sure.”

For now, they are just asking for your vote to help make it happen and will continue to do what they do best… shred.

Shane Sandhoff adds, “We get together pretty well so when we do get together its just a sick skate sesh.”

Voting ends June 4th and to vote for them, click here.