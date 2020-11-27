Pensacola shoppers still out on Black Friday amid COVID-19

PENSACOLA Fla. (WKRG) — About 57 percent of consumers say they were concerned about Black Friday shopping according to one survey released this Monday.

However, the pandemic didn’t stop everyone from going out to find some deals in Northwest Florida today.

While it wasn’t as packed as a typical Black Friday, people still waited in lines outside of stores like Best Buy and Bed Bath and Beyond trying to get the best prices on Christmas gifts and other personal items.

WKRG News 5 spoke with a group of teenagers who say they came out just to get some fresh air and experience this awaited holiday.

Gary Winthorp says, “You know we got our mask so I feel kind of protected. I have never really been Black Friday shopping so I just thought it would be a first time and say I did it.”

Valerio Christopher adds, “Just get out of the house and look around.”

“We go outside more and we just like going places,” says Joao Toarez, “We don’t like staying inside and just buying stuff from the house.”

Online shopping is expected to soar this year because of the pandemic but officials say to look out for scams if you do take that route.

