Pensacola sex offender accused of raping young girl, family dog

Warning: Graphic details

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A convicted Pensacola sex offender is now facing new charges after he was accused of raping a child under 12 years old and engaging in sexual conduct with a family dog.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant Monday for the arrest of 38-year-old Joseph Dewayne Philyaw. Philyaw was serving time in the Florida Department of Corrections for a prior sex crime conviction.

Philyaw is accused in a warrant affidavit of giving a child drugs and raping her. The affidavit says the girl also accused Philyaw of forcing her to perform oral sex.

Philyaw is also accused of accepting money from men and woman who had sex with the girl, according to the arrest affidavit.

The girl disclosed to investigators that Philyaw also forced her to watch as Philyaw raped the family dog, “Smiley.”

The girl said, “every time ‘Smiley’ would whimper while he was raping it, he would smack the dog.” The girl told investigators that Philyaw “repeatedly threatened to hurt her, her mom and brother if she didn’t cooperate with him raping her.”

The affidavit says these incidents happened between 2011 and 2017.

Philyaw is a registered sex offender and was previously arrested for lewd and lascivious behavior with a 14-year-old victim. He entered a plea of no contest and was sentenced to prison in May 2017 for a maximum of two years.

He was set to get out of prison on Wednesday, but is now facing three counts of sexual battery on a victim under 12 years old, two counts of battery of a child by expelling seminal fluid and engaging in sexual conduct with an animal.

Philyaw is being held in the Escambia County jail without bond.