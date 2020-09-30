Pensacola Seafood Festival set for dates November 6-8

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Seafood Festival was initially postponed but is now set for November 6-8 and precautious are in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
