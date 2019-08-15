Pensacola salon cameras help sheriff’s office make murder arrest

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man now faces a murder charge for allegedly dumping a body behind a hair and nail salon on Beverly Parkway early Wednesday morning.

Donald Barbee, 49, was booked into the Escambia County Jail just after 5 p.m.

The body was found by workers at Salon 114 at Beverly and they shared surveillance video with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that showed it all.

Lili Gulsby and others wonder why he chose to dump the body at this location.

“Why did they have to choose here?” she asked. “You’ve got a field right here you could dump it, they could dump it down the street but they came behind our building.”

Gulsby worked here for 30 years and this was a first for her. She says the murder victim appeared to be a white man with dark hair.

The sheriff’s office has the surveillance video and it’s not been released. Gulsby described the video to News 5.

“He pulled up right by my window and he opened up the back very casually, pulled the body out, it was covered, then he gradually got back in his car then did the circle around and left just very nonchalantly,” Gulsby said.

She hopes other businesses will add cameras too to help solve crimes.

“I’m pleased with the fact we had it installed…I hope everybody does the same thing, you know, these security cameras have stopped a lot of people,” she said.

The victim has not been identified.