Pensacola responds to rising COVID cases, implements new restrictions for public spaces and events

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Beginning Wednesday, August 11, no public event permits will be given in the City of Pensacola until September 15 at the earliest.

The city says this is in response to rising COVID-19 cases in the community. Other event restrictions are listed below.

Effective immediately, the City of Pensacola will not issue new event permits for indoor events at city venues. This will remain in effect through Sept. 15 and will be re-evaluated at that time based on current COVID-19 conditions.

Events that have already been issued a permit or events currently in the permitting process between now and Sept. 15, located at outdoor city venues, will be allowed.

Indoor events that were already permitted at City of Pensacola venues between now and Sept. 15 will be allowed to continue at 50% capacity or less.

The city says these rules also apply to city-hosted events at local venues but do not apply to private events. Public Events that are affected by these rules could be rescheduled for a later date.

In addition to event restrictions, more protocols listed below were put in place.