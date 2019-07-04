Pensacola residents prepare for holiday festivities

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola residents are preparing for the Fourth of July activities downtown. In Seville Quarter, vendors are setting up booths for a day of activities. There will be live music, food and arts and crafts at Seville Quarter, leading up to the fireworks on Bayfront Parkway.

Mike Wood with Pensacola Police says they are expecting thousands of people downtown, so drivers will need patience.

“Once the fireworks are over we are going to have officers at all the intersections downtown making all the north and south lights green at one time, and then it will switch to all the east and west lights. We will get everyone out of here quickly and safely,” Wood said.

The Sertoma Club is in charge of the fireworks display. Rusty Mack is on the board, he says the display will last for about thirty minutes, and the budget this year was around $100,000.

“It’s a high show and a low show,” Mack said. “They will start low and build to a crescendo with a big exclamation point at the end!”