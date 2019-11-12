Pensacola residents celebrate Veterans Day downtown at the parade

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola residents are celebrating Veterans Day with the annual parade downtown. The parade kicked off at 10am on Main and Spring streets and ended at Veteran’s Memorial Park. Some residents say they took the time out of their day to show their support for veterans and active-duty members. James Long served for over twenty years and is now a command master chief for operational health support at NAS Pensacola. He says he would miss the parade for anything.

“It’s one team, it’s one fight, it’s the community and the people of the United States and the world,” Long said. “Recognizing our people who have gone before us and the people who have fought and died for our country and the people who are serving today and people who are serving in the future.”

After the parade, there was a ceremony inside Veterans Memorial Park.