Pensacola protester caught riding on car, breaking mirror arrested

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview man who jumped onto a car as protesters blocked traffic on Bayfront Parkway has been arrested.

Jason Uphaus, 36, has been arrested on by the Pensacola Police Department on disorderly conduct and criminal mischief charges.

Uphaus jumped onto the car June 6 as a group of protesters, a part of the Graffiti Bridge protesters demanding Justice for George Floyd, blocked traffic coming off the Pensacola Bay Bridge into Pensacola. He was caught on video breaking off the car’s mirror.

Police say Uphaus jumped on the car as it tried to move past protesters. Uphaus rode on the car into Gulf Breeze until stopped by police.

He will be booked into the Escambia County jail.

LATEST STORIES: