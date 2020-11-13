Pensacola police: Woman charged with child neglect after leaving baby alone in car at Walmart

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola police have charged a woman with child neglect after they say she left her baby alone inside a car at the Creighton Road Walmart Friday.
Police say the window of the car was down, and the baby had been left alone for about 45 minutes.
