Pensacola police: Woman charged with child neglect after leaving baby alone in car at Walmart

Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola police have charged a woman with child neglect after they say she left her baby alone inside a car at the Creighton Road Walmart Friday.

Police say the window of the car was down, and the baby had been left alone for about 45 minutes.

