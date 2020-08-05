Pensacola Police warn of scammers posing as police, demanding money

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is warning residents of scammers posing as police officers.

PPD public information officer Mike Wood said the scammers have been calling residents claiming to be “Lt. Matt Coverdale of the Pensacola Police Department.”

“They are telling the victim a warrant has been issued for their arrest, and they must pay in order for the warrant to be recalled,” Wood said, adding the scammers are also claiming to be judges.

The scammers are using PPD’s number to make the call seem legitimate.

Wood says anyone who receives this call should contact Pensacola Police.

