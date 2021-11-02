Pensacola police unveil Blue Angels cruiser ahead of Homecoming Show

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show is happening this week, and Pensacola Police just unveiled its newest police cruiser to commemorate the annual event.

The minute-long video showcases the department’s cruiser, with shots of the cruiser alongside a Blue Angels F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet. The slogan “Home of the Blue Angels” is prominently displayed along the side of the SUV.

(Pensacola Police Department)

The air show is scheduled for this weekend, Nov. 5-6, on Pensacola Beach. The practice show is on Thursday, Nov. 4.

The air show was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trolley services are available to transport spectators to multiple spots on Pensacola Beach. Click here to find parking information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

