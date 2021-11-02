Pensacola police unveil Blue Angels cruiser ahead of Homecoming Show

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show is happening this week, and Pensacola Police just unveiled its newest police cruiser to commemorate the annual event.

The minute-long video showcases the department’s cruiser, with shots of the cruiser alongside a Blue Angels F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet. The slogan “Home of the Blue Angels” is prominently displayed along the side of the SUV.

(Pensacola Police Department)

The air show is scheduled for this weekend, Nov. 5-6, on Pensacola Beach. The practice show is on Thursday, Nov. 4.

The air show was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trolley services are available to transport spectators to multiple spots on Pensacola Beach. Click here to find parking information.