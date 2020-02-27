Pensacola Police to launch ‘Operation Dry Streets’

Pensacola, Fla. (WKRG-TV) —

Pensacola Police are hoping to get unsafe drivers off the streets. They are launching “Operation Dry Streets” March 13-15 and will be increasing patrols.

According to a press release, “The goal of this initiative is to enhance safety by enforcing traffic violations which cause crashes. This includes speeding, running red lights, running stops signs, texting while driving, and careless driving. Additionally, officers will be searching for motorists who are driving recklessly or driving impaired.”

Pensacola Police are also partnering with the Florida Highway Patrol. They are encouraging people to “Drive sober or get pulled over.”

