Pensacola Police to launch ‘Operation Dry Streets’

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FL_-_Pensacola_Police_Badge_353583

Photo: Pensacola Police

Pensacola, Fla. (WKRG-TV) —

Pensacola Police are hoping to get unsafe drivers off the streets. They are launching “Operation Dry Streets” March 13-15 and will be increasing patrols.

According to a press release, “The goal of this initiative is to enhance safety by enforcing traffic violations which cause crashes. This includes speeding, running red lights, running stops signs, texting while driving, and careless driving. Additionally, officers will be searching for motorists who are driving recklessly or driving impaired.”

Pensacola Police are also partnering with the Florida Highway Patrol. They are encouraging people to “Drive sober or get pulled over.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories