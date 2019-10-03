Pensacola Police Department terminates officer who killed Tymar Crawford

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department has terminated a police detective for violating the department’s use of deadly force policy. The violation resulted in the death of Tymar Crawford on July 5, police said.

A release from PPD says after an in-depth internal investigation into the shooting death of Crawford, it was determined that Det. Daniel Siemen was the only officer to shoot Crawford.

“We work hard to develop and maintain trust in our officers by all members of our community, and if an officer violates that trust, we take appropriate action,” Police Chief Tommi Lyter said in the release. “We want residents to know that this incident is not reflective of the training, policies, procedures, or culture of the Pensacola Police Department. The men and women who work in the department also live in this community and have a passion for providing professional, high-quality police service to the citizens of Pensacola.”

Before the announcement Thursday, police had said on July 5 they were pulling Crawford over for suspicion of marijuana when they got into a fight and Crawford disarmed an officer leading to Siemen firing shots at Crawford.

Some say if that is true, it was still too much.

“It still doesn’t justify six shots,” Jamil Davis with Dream Defenders said in July. “It still doesn’t justify somebody dying. It still doesn’t justify a family losing their loved one.”

Several marches have been held in honor of Crawford and against police brutality.

PPD’s internal investigation followed an independent investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the release says. The State Attorney’s Office announced that the incident will be reviewed by a Grand Jury to determine whether this was a criminal act, and the evidence cannot be released until sometime after the Grand Jury completes its review.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

