Pensacola police searching for woman kidnapped on Pace Boulevard

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola police are searching for a woman they say was kidnapped at about 9 p.m. Sunday at Pace Boulevard and Belmont Street.

Police say Cicely White is believed to been forcibly taken against her will. White is about 44 years old, 5’6, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt. The suspect was described as a muscular black male, 6’1, with a short haircut, grey mustache, and grey beard wearing a grey/white striped shirt, grey pants, and a hat. The suspect possibly drives a silver Chevrolet Malibu with a license plate light out. The vehicle was last seen traveling toward Pace Boulevard.

Anyone with information on where police can find White can call the Pensacola Police at 850-435-1901 or call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

LATEST STORIES