Pensacola Police searching for woman ‘bleeding from the head’ after fleeing from crash scene

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are searching for a woman who ran from her car after striking a house in the area of M and Brainerd streets.
Police say she is wearing a pink shirt and is bleeding from the head. If you see her in the area, call 911.
