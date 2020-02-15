Pensacola Police searching for woman ‘bleeding from the head’ after fleeing from crash scene

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are searching for a woman who ran from her car after striking a house in the area of M and Brainerd streets.

Police say she is wearing a pink shirt and is bleeding from the head. If you see her in the area, call 911.

