Pensacola police deploys K9, drone in search of suspect near Belmont and Coyle; suspect not located

UPDATE (11:38 A.M.) – PPD say officers have left the scene.

According to PPD spokesman Mike Wood, a drone and K9 were deployed to locate the suspect however, police were not successful in locating the man.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Members of the Pensacola Police Department are searching for a man wearing a black shirt near Belmont and Coyle. Officers say the man ran away from them. If you live in this area, please lock your doors and stay alert.

