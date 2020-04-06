Pensacola police deploys K9, drone in search of suspect near Belmont and Coyle; suspect not located

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (11:38 A.M.) – PPD say officers have left the scene.

According to PPD spokesman Mike Wood, a drone and K9 were deployed to locate the suspect however, police were not successful in locating the man.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Members of the Pensacola Police Department are searching for a man wearing a black shirt near Belmont and Coyle. Officers say the man ran away from them. If you live in this area, please lock your doors and stay alert.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories