Pensacola Police search for missing woman

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is looking for a woman last seen Saturday, November 9.

Police say Jessica Lynn Lambert, 32, went missing from her home at 4240 Spanish Trail Place around 9:30 Saturday evening.

Jessica is 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has long curly brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she has a scar on her upper right arm. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a light colored shirt, and a brown sweater.

Police say she does not have a vehicle, but uses Uber or Lyft for rides.

If you see her or know where she is, please call Pensacola Police at 850-435-1901.