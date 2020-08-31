Pensacola Police say one person shot at Pensacola Village Apartments

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department are on scene of a shooting Sunday night at Pensacola Village Apartments and they say one person was shot.

This is an active investigation. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS.

No arrests were made at this time.

