Pensacola Police say one person shot at Pensacola Village Apartments

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department are on scene of a shooting Sunday night at Pensacola Village Apartments and they say one person was shot.
This is an active investigation. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS.
No arrests were made at this time.
