Pensacola Police report person firing shots near B, Strong Street

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police say someone was firing shots near B and Strong Street Thursday.
They ask all that stay within that area to remain indoors as officers work to clear the surrounding blocks.
No suspect was mentioned at this time.
LATEST STORIES:
- Police: Food truck stolen from The Wharf
- Alert issued for missing 12-year-old Florida child
- Leonard Fournette adds ‘outstanding depth at a position that’s OK’ for Bucs, Arians says
- Walmart releases list of hottest holiday toys
- Milton man accused of molesting 9-year-old girl, threatened to kill if she told