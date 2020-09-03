Pensacola Police report person firing shots near B, Strong Street

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police say someone was firing shots near B and Strong Street Thursday.

They ask all that stay within that area to remain indoors as officers work to clear the surrounding blocks.

No suspect was mentioned at this time.

