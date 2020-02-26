Pensacola Police receive some anti- bias training

Pensacola, Fla (WKRG)- Doctor Cedric Alexander is in Pensacola conducting training classes to overcome biases. Alexander says we live in a diverse world, and it’s important to be aware of what your biases might be.

“Anytime you’re working with people, you always want to give people the best service you can, and you want to do that feeling free of any biases you might have,” he said.

Doctor Alexander says law enforcement officers come in contact with a lot of different people from different cultures. He says it’s important for police to have strategies that they can use when they feel uncomfortable.

“We all stay in places that we’re familiar with regardless of who we are,” Dr. Alexander said. “It’s about having an opportunity to have a variety of different friends in a vareity of different places and expose ourselves to a variety of different things.”

Doctor Alexander says people can have more than just a racial or gender bias. He says they can have a bias that’s not so obvious, but awareness is key.

“I think this does more than save lives,” he said. “I think what it does is give all of us an opportunity to step outside of where we are, and give us experiences with people who are different than us.”

Doctor Alexander also travels around the country speaking to law enforcement departments about suicide prevention.

