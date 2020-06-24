Pensacola police officer, wife surprised with mentoring award

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida has named a Pensacola Police Department Officer and his wife as its Bigs with Badges of the Year.

David and Jennifer Partrick both received the award by surprise Wednesday afternoon at PPD headquarters in Pensacola.

The couple, who signed up as a “Big Duo” to mentor 10-year-old Kamari back in 2015, were honored for their commitment to the Bigs with Badges program.

The mentoring program connects youth and those with badges in communities throughout Northwest Florida, including police officers, firefighters, correction officers, and EMT members, a media release says. The program is aimed at bridging the gap between youth and law enforcement and to build trust and respect through relationships.

David Partrick told WKRG News 5 it was an honor to win the award, but it’s most rewarding mentoring Kamari.

“He’s become just like a son to me now,” he said. “I love him like my own kid. He’s just become a part of the family.”

Kamari said he loves being a part of the program and enjoys the Partricks company and police car.

“He helps me with a lot of things. He comes to my football games,” Kamari said. “He paid for my football stuff and he helps me with my homework.”

David Partrick said the program helps the Pensacola community and hopes many more officers join.

“This is exactly what we need as law enforcement. This is community policing at its finest,” he said. “That’s what Chief Lyter really pushes is community policing and being involved in the community. It’s what we should do to bring our law enforcement and community together.”

To learn more about the Bigs with Badges program visit ‪bbbsnwfl.org‬.

