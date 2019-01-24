Pensacola Police officer battling aggressive form of brain cancer placed into hospice care

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE (2/9/20 11:38 a.m.): Pensacola Police officer Stephen Grogan, who is battling an aggressive form of brain cancer called Glioblastoma Multiforme, has been placed into hospice care.

Original story

A Pensacola Police officer is battling an aggressive form of brain cancer called Glioblastoma Multiforme for the second time in his life.

33-year-old Stephen Grogan says he was diagnosed with the disease earlier this month after battling it in 2017. Grogan hadn’t been with the Pensacola Police for very long when he started having seizures due to brain cancer.

Grogan and his wife Christina say the future is not clear and they just want to prepare for the worst. They have two boys ages one and four. Grogan says he’s doing alright now, but that could change because the disease is unpredictable.

“It can start anywhere,” Grogan said. “Some folks they do alright up until the point when they pass. Other people not so much. The brain is so complicated it can affect anything.”

Grogan also served as a Marine. He says he’s trying to be strong for his family, especially his sons.

“I’m scared to death of what I’m going to tell my little boy,” Grogan said. “I’ve got to tell him eventually and I just can’t pretend like everything is fine. What are they going to do for a father figure?”

Christina Grogan says surgery is not an option for her husband because of where the tumor is located. She says she wants to stay strong for her children as well.

“When you have kids, you have to keep it together for the kids,” Christina Grogan said. “You want the time you have together to be good time together.”

Grogan says he just wants to spread awareness about the disease.

“It’s not a well-known disease, it really isn’t,” Grogan said. “It doesn’t get the attention it needs, it doesn’t have the funding it needs, it’s starting to move in to be more of a focus but it certainly needs more attention.”

Below is a link to the GoFundMe page for the Grogan Family.