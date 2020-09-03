Pensacola Police: Man shot multiple times on North N Street

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police say a man was shot multiple times on North N Street. No details of the suspect are available at this time.
Pensacola Police say if anyone has any information, call 850-433-STOP. You can remain anonymous.
