Pensacola Police: Man shot multiple times on North N Street

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police say a man was shot multiple times on North N Street. No details of the suspect are available at this time.

Pensacola Police say if anyone has any information, call 850-433-STOP. You can remain anonymous.

