Pensacola Police make arrest in 35-year-old cold case

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department have made an arrest in a 35-year-old cold case. PPD sent out the following release Thursday morning.

The Pensacola Police Department have arrested 57-year-old Daniel Wells in connection to the case.

Tonya loved life. She made the most of every day. She was always looking for ways to make her friends laugh. She never met a stranger. Which is what made New Year’s Day 1985 so terrible. You see, when the sun rose on the new year, Tonya McKinley’s body was found discarded on the side of Creighton Road. Thirty-five years ago. We collected evidence, interviewed her friends, family, and anyone that may have come across her the night before while she was celebrating at Darryl’s Restaurant behind University Mall. Despite having a good bit of physical evidence and dozens of interviews, over time, the trail went cold. It seems that every couple of years a new lead would pop up and we would drop everything to run it down. We did this time and time again. In the meantime, a baby boy grew up without a mother, parents buried their daughter without knowing justice, and a killer was walking around free. For thirty-five years. When detectives retired, Tonya’s case was passed along to the next generation again and again. As technology advanced, the case was brought back to the forefront. Detectives laid fresh eyes on all of the evidence, new theories were presented, and hopes of catching Tonya’s killer were renewed. Each time, evil won, just out of reach. For thirty-five years. Until today. Today, the evil that took Tonya from her friends and family was arrested for her brutal murder. The reasons why this happened, how evil crossed Tonya’s path, may never be answered and in the end may not be important. What is important is that no one forgot Tonya. For thirty-five years. Her family did not forget. Her friends did not forget. Her son did not forget. And the Pensacola Police Department did not forget. You may now rest in peace Tonya Ethridge McKinley.

