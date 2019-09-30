Pensacola police looking for missing woman with dementia

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola police are looking for a woman they say walked away from the Lakeview Center Monday morning.

Police say Stephanie Marie Simmons, a resident at the behavioral center on 1201 W. Hernandez St., walked out at about 8:55 a.m.

Simmons was last seen wearing a red hoodie and tan capri pants. Simmons could also be wearing a multi-colored scar on her head, police said.

Her last known address was on West Gadsden Street, but she is believed to be homeless. Police say Simmons has from dementia.

Police urge anyone who comes in contact with her to call the Pensacola Police Department.