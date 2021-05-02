Pensacola Police looking for missing senior with dementia

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are looking for a missing senior citizen who suffers from dementia. A post made at about midnight said 65-year-old Randy White walked away from the Southern Oaks Nursing Home at about 2:40 Saturday afternoon.

The Post says “5’10”, 200 lbs, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jogging pants, and white shoes. He will most likely be walking with a cane. He did not take his phone when he walked away from the facility.” Anyone with information is asked to contact Pensacola Police.

