Pensacola police looking for missing, endangered man

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola police are looking for a missing and endangered elderly man. Elliott Bernard Augustine, 63, was last seen wearing a black hoodie red shirt blue jeans red/black shoes. He’s 5’7″, 120 lbs. last seen at 600 block of North B St at 7:30 Thursday morning.
