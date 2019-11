PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department says several officers are in the area of Ames Drive looking for a burglary suspect.

Police say he is a white male, bald with a beard, black pants, gray shirt.

Residents in the area are asked to stay indoors as officers are using a K-9 to track the suspect.

If you see him, call 911.