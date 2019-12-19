UPDATE: Two in custody after shots fired during armed robbery in Pensacola

UPDATE (10:30pm.) — Pensacola Police say two people are in custody and being interviewed. They have recovered cash and a gun. Police say they are not charged at this time.



UPDATE (9:40 pm.) — Pensacola Police say they have one person in custody.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are investigating an armed robbery at a food mart on 9th and Jordan Street Wednesday evening.

Officers are in the area of 13th and Jordan Street looking for the armed robbery suspect. Police say they are looking for a black male wearing a gray hood who is about 6 feet tall. Police are urging residents in the area to stay inside and lock your doors.

Police say shots were fired during the robbery, however, no one was injured.

The robbery happened around 8:40 p.m.

