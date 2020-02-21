Pensacola police looking for 85-year-old man with dementia

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are looking for Richard Lyon, 85, who has dementia.
They say he left his home in a 2017 gray Toyota Highlander. He has a Florida tag with the tag number “HSXQ11.”
Police say he is 5’9 and 165 pounds, and was wearing a yellow jacket and khaki pants.
