Pensacola police looking for 85-year-old man with dementia

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are looking for Richard Lyon, 85, who has dementia.

They say he left his home in a 2017 gray Toyota Highlander. He has a Florida tag with the tag number “HSXQ11.”

Police say he is 5’9 and 165 pounds, and was wearing a yellow jacket and khaki pants.

