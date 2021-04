PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is looking for a missing woman.

In a media release, PPD says 68-year-old Judith Eggart was last seen Sunday at Carlton Palms Apartments at 224 E. Garden St. PPD says Eggart has dementia.

Eggart drives a blue Chevy Spark, plate number IM0-1AA. She’s 6 feet tall, weighs about 185 pounds and has red hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call PPD at 850-435-1901, or call 911.