Pensacola Police K9 named in honor of fallen officer

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s a heartwarming moment in Northwest Florida. A recent post on the Pensacola Police Department’s Facebook page shows images of their newest K9 Taylor being introduced to Suzanne Vickery.

The dog is named in honor of fallen Pensacola Police Officer Stephen Taylor. Vickery is Officer Taylor’s widow.

“Suzanne and Taylor were able to get to know one another and we were able to thank her for her sacrifice. She is grateful for this gesture, which we admit, is relatively small. But we do think it is important to do whatever we can to remind ourselves of the cost and sacrifice that comes with protecting a city,” read the post. Officer Taylor was killed responding to a bank robbery in Pensacola in 1982.

